Linda Lee Kilpatrick Bland
1945 - 2020
Linda Lee

Kilpatrick Bland

Reunited with her Husband

Our deeply loved mother, nana, and sister passed from this life peacefully on November 27, 2020 with her children by her side. She was born July 9, 1945 in Salt Lake City to Owen and Betty Weeks, raised by her loving grandparents Sarah and John Kilpatrick.

She attended West High School. On March 4, 1966 she married the love of her life, Ron Bland. Together they had 5 children, 9 grandkids to whom she devoted her life to. Her greatest joy in life was to have her family together for weekly dinners and family celebrations. She enjoyed bowling, camping, going to movies and following the Washington Redskins. Mom loved being home with her children and enjoyed the role of homemaker. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Linda is survived by her children Jeff, Ron Jr, Lori (Lynn) Judd, Cheryl (Dana) Kramer and Carol (Dymon) Brady; grandchildren Michelle, Jessica, Rochelle, Cody, Cade, Cole, Nathan, Nicholas, Alyssa; step-grandchildren Amie, Jessica, Shalese, Chris, Jackie, Kim and Amanda; and 17 great-grandchildren. Mom is also survived by three siblings and their spouses. Preceded in death by her husband, grandpa and grandma, father and mother.

She was known for her selfless giving and compassion and nurturing way. She is loved by all and will be forever missed by her many friends and family.

Friends may greet the family at a viewing on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 S.), Sandy. Funeral Services will be limited in number to those invited. Online condolences may be offered at www.larkincares.com

Special thanks to Dr. Call and his entire staff at the Utah Cancer Specialists, West Jordan, Utah for their tender care of our mother.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
