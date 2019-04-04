|
Linda Lou
Lindsey Porter
1935 ~ 2019
Kaysville, UT - Linda Lou Lindsey Porter passed peacefully into the arms of her sweetheart Verne Porter on Monday, April 1, 2019; she was 84.
Linda Lou Lindsey was born on March 22, 1935 in Gilmer, Texas to Clarence Eugene Lindsey and Hazel Marie Johnson. The oldest and only female of 8 children, Linda Lou was often relied on to help raise and take care of her brothers. She graduated from Davis High School in Kaysville, Utah and was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Linda Lou met her best friend and the love of her life Verne Porter, at the age of 16 while Verne was working as a driver for Linda Lou's father. Linda Lou asked Verne to the "Girls Choice" dance at Davis High school. Two years later, on Linda Lou's 18th birthday, they eloped to St. George where they were married and sealed on March 24, 1953 in the St. George, Utah Temple. For the next 50 years, Linda Lou and Verne built a life of adventure! Camping in Causey, Lake Powell, the Grand Canyon, exploring Ghost Towns and traveling the United States, they were inseparable companions until Verne's passing in 2002.
An avid collector, Linda Lou adored getting a bargain, and could often be found at Yard Sales, bargain shops and antique stores. She loved teapots, jewelry, all things Scotland, and collecting, polishing and tumbling rocks. She was also an excellent sculptor, gardener and woodworker, creating many pieces for her children.
She was preceded in death by her sweetheart, Verne Porter, daughter Verlinda Marie Porter, parents Clarence Eugene and Hazel Marie Lindsey, and brothers Jed, Chad and Mike Lindsey.
Linda Lou is survived by her brothers: Bill (Carol), Steve (Judy), C.E. Reno (Christie), and Shane (Leda) Lindsey, children: Shawn Kelly (Cindy) Porter, Trudie Lee (Brian) Biggers, Duffin Casey (Lori) Porter, Anderson Blatchford, grandchildren: Mindi (Porter) & Michael Elmer, Dustin Porter, Jacob & Vanessa Porter, Kelsy Porter, Lavender (Biggers) & Rocky Galloway, and MacAryn & Sonia Biggers, as well as 16 great grandchildren: Hunter, Echo, Porter Rockwell, Roscoe, McKenzi, McCoy, Marshal, Aidan, Ethan, Logan, Kelan, Kanan, Avery, Kohl, Kayd, and Berlin.
Linda Lou's family would like to extend their sincerest appreciation to the nurses and staff of Apple Tree Assisted Living in Kaysville for the care and assistance they provided to Linda Lou as she transitioned from this life into the next.
A celebration of Linda Lou's life will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 at the Russon Brothers Mortuary, 1941 North Main Street, Farmington, Utah 84025. (801) 447-8247. A viewing will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, services begin at 11:15 AM. Interment next to her sweetheart Verne and daughter Verlinda Marie in the Kaysville, Utah Cemetery.
P.S. Mom, we are so glad you have returned to Dad and Verlinda. Keep the home fires burning, we'll all be there soon.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 4, 2019