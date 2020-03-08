|
|
1954 ~ 2020
Linda Margaret Backstrom, age 65, died on March 4, 2020 peacefully at her home in SLC. Linda was born in Winsted CT, on July 1, 1954, to Frederick and Mary Elizabeth Backstrom.
Linda attended Viewmont High School; Utah State; BYU; and the U of U. As a result, she received two Master's Degrees. During her career she worked in Utah, Idaho and Nevada. Linda was dedicated to her sobriety and was always willing to help others with theirs. It was her passion.
She is survived by her two brothers: Thomas (Anne) of Green River, WY and Peter of SLC, UT. Her two nephews: Matthew (Lyndsey) of Rock Springs, WY and Joseph (Carissa) of Laramie, WY. Her great-nieces: Lyndzee Peterson of Green River, WY; Stella Backstrom of Rock Springs, WY and her great-nephew Aaron Backstrom of Rock Springs, WY. She was preceded in death by her parents; nephew, Timothy; and great-nephew Silas.
Services will be held March 14, 2020 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church 1058 W. 4th South, Salt Lake City, Utah 84104. A rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Inurnment will take place later in Green River, WY. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: St Patrick's Catholic Church Building Fund or USARA 180 E. 2100 S. #100 SLC UT 84115
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 8, 2020