Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Olaf's Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Olaf's Catholic Church
Linda Marie Nesi Obituary
Linda Marie Nesi
My Girl
Our beloved wife, mother, sister and grandmother, Linda Marie Nesi, passed away on July 23, 2019, doing what she loved--traveling the world--with her husband Joseph Nesi by her side.
Linda is preceded by her parents and step daughter Sarah. Survived by her husband Joseph; children Neal (Melanie), Matthew (Karina), Alan (Julie,) Anne (Michael), Rebecca, Jessica (Leonard), Mary and Joseph; 8 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and her brother Greg and his family.
Friends are invited to celebrate Linda's life on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Starks Funeral Parlor 3651 South 900 East in Salt Lake City. Please use the complimentary valet parking provided on the north side of the building. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Olaf's Catholic Church. A viewing will be held one hour prior. Interment to follow at Bountiful City Cemetery, 2224 South 200 West. We love and are grateful for the legacy of strength, determination and family that she has left behind. Visit www.starksfuneral.com to read extended obit, view tribute slideshow and share your photos and memories with her family.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 28, 2019
