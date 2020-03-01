|
1942 - 2020
Linda Rae Sorensen, passed away peacefully on February 28, 2020, with her family by her bedside in Midvale, Utah, Linda was born in Pocatello, Idaho, on July 7, 1942, to L. Richard and Norma June Sorensen.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Midvale Fort 5th Ward, 6770 S. 500 E. A visitation will be held Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Cannon Mortuary, 2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.) from 6-7:30 p.m. and the day of the service at the church from 10-10:45 a.m.
Complete obituary www.cannonmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 1, 2020