Linda Ann Watson
1947 ~ 2019
Linda Ann Record Watson, age 71, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, at her home on Sunday, March 17, 2019. She was born to the late Julius Clifford and Gladys Marie Potts Record on July 27, 1947.
Family was Linda's passion and joy. She was the best mother to all of her children and their spouses, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many others. She loved her grandchildren and enjoyed spoiling all of them. She had a fondness for cats and adopted and cared for many over the years. She also enjoyed backyard bird watching and especially loved hummingbirds. Linda married Michael Reed Watson, on May 24, 1992 and together they enjoyed 27 years of loving happiness.
Linda is survived by her husband, Michael Reed Watson, three children Victoria Ann (JP) Bernier, Alana Marie (Gregory) Spendlove, and Daniel Julius (Megan) Heaton, two grandchildren, Zachary Michael Brand and Graham Preston Heaton, great-grandson, Kayden Brand, three step-children, Debbie (Dale) Revelli, Michael (Julie) Watson, and Paul Watson, step-grandchildren, Alashtay (Landon), Sage, Jenny (Ben), Mitch (Manda), Cole (Laryssa), Kaeli (Troy), Lindsee (Josh), Taylor (Travis), Shea (Marissa), Keegan, Cloe, Oliver, great-step grandchildren Jade, Kiera, Brayden, Maddi, Marly, Morty, Monte, Jax, Colby, Karina, Azuree, Braxton, Ellie, Willow, Ryder, Nora, and her cats Creampuff, Starbright, and Gracie Lou. It's easy to see that family was her life and gave her meaning.
Linda requested an intimate graveside service and celebration in lieu of a traditional funeral. For those who knew and loved Linda, her service will be held at Memorial Mountain View Cemetery on Saturday, March 23 at 2:00 pm followed by her Celebration of Life at the Wagner Jewish Community Center at 4:00 pm. Flowers may be sent to Mountain View Cemetery. The family wishes to thank all the doctors, nurses, and aides who cared for Linda during her last days.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 20, 2019