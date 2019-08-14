Home

Cannon Mortuary
2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
(801) 942-6301
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cannon Mortuary
2460 E. Bengal Blvd
Cottonwood Heights, UT
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Brighton Point Chapel
3455 E. 7800 S.
Cottonwood Heights, UT
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Brighton Point Chapel
3455 E. 7800 S.
Cottonwood Heights, UT
Lindsey Phillip Dew


1953 - 2019
Lindsey Phillip Dew Obituary
Lindsey Phillip Dew
1953 ~ 2019
Lindsey Phillip Dew I, Esquire, family man, attorney, author, lover of God and his fellowman, died surrounded by family at his home on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, after a valiant 11-year struggle with early-onset Alzheimer's disease.
Visitation will be held at Cannon Mortuary (2460 E. Bengal Blvd, Cottonwood Heights) on Friday, August 23 from 6:00-8:00 pm, as well as at the Brighton Point Chapel (3455 E. 7800 S., Cottonwood Heights) on Saturday, August 24 at 10:00 am, one hour prior to the funeral services, which will be held at 11:00 am. Interment will be at Mountain View Memorial Cemetery following the service. Complete obituary www.cannonmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Aug. 14 to Aug. 21, 2019
