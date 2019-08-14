|
Lindsey Phillip Dew
1953 ~ 2019
Lindsey Phillip Dew I, Esquire, family man, attorney, author, lover of God and his fellowman, died surrounded by family at his home on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, after a valiant 11-year struggle with early-onset Alzheimer's disease.
Visitation will be held at Cannon Mortuary (2460 E. Bengal Blvd, Cottonwood Heights) on Friday, August 23 from 6:00-8:00 pm, as well as at the Brighton Point Chapel (3455 E. 7800 S., Cottonwood Heights) on Saturday, August 24 at 10:00 am, one hour prior to the funeral services, which will be held at 11:00 am. Interment will be at Mountain View Memorial Cemetery following the service. Complete obituary www.cannonmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Aug. 14 to Aug. 21, 2019