Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lionel Baur Obituary
Lionel Julian Baur
"Dutch" / 1927-2019
Lionel Julian Baur (Dutch), passed away peacefully Mon, Mar. 4th, 2019 and was surrounded by loved ones. Dutch was born in Herkimer, N.Y. on Aug 2nd, 1927. As a young man, he told recruiters that he was older than he was so that he could enlist in the US Marines. After coming home from WWII, he relocated out west and eventually became a type setter for a newspaper in the Bay Area in California. After retirement, Dutch met a beautiful lady (Diane Davis Sill) from Utah and finally married at the age of 69. Dutch was a member of the Order of Masons and performed as a clown for the Shriners for 30 years, entertaining both young and old. Dutch was a master gardener and loved his cats. Dutch is preceded in death by his wife Diane, and leaves behind a sister Priscilla Murphy, (Lake Bluff, Ill) and brother Michael Baur, (Bridgeport, N.Y.) as well as step grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Dutch had many friends who loved him dearly.
A viewing, and celebration of Dutch's life will be held on Tuesday, March 12th, 2019, from 6- 8 p.m. at Larkin Sunset Gardens Mortuary 1950 E. 10600 So. Sandy, UT.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019
