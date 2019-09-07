Home

Family Funeral Care Utah
13001 South 3600 West
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 253-2795
Lionel Cox
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Highland 2nd Ward Building
9800 S. Dunsinane Drive (3845 W.)
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Lionel "Bob" Cox


1928 - 2019
Lionel "Bob" Cox
November 26, 1928 ~ September 3, 2019
Lionel "Bob" Cox, age 90, passed away peacefully September 3rd, 2019, at his home with his wife, Betty Lou, (Louie) and special hospice nurse, Arla from IHC Hospice by his side. Born November 26, 1928, in Woodruff, Utah. He later married Vera Nielsen Rasmussen in 1956. He moved the family to Magna where he opened "Bob's Barber Shop". After Vera's passing, Bob married Betty Lou (Louie) Fields Anderson. A diligent member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, he had kindness in his heart and soul.
Visitation: Sunday, Sept 8, 2019, 6-8 pm at Highland 2nd Ward Building, 9800 S. Dunsinane Drive (3845 W.) Funeral Services: Monday, Sept 9, 2019, 11 am with visitation 2 hours prior at the same location.
For full obituary see www.utahfamilyfuneralcare.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019
