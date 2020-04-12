|
1968 ~ 2020
Lisa Beecher was folded in the arms of her Mother in the early hours of April 8, 2020 at her home in Bozeman, Montana, the result of natural causes. She was born October 28, 1968 in Salt Lake City to Leo C. Beecher and Janet Mitchell Beecher. She is now free from the struggles of this world.
Lisa was preceded in death by her mother. She is survived by her companion Ryan Ongley, her father, sisters Lana and Darwin Pech, and Lanese and Ty Hendrickson, nieces and extended family.
Her heart was larger than she was. She knew that she was loved and she returned that love.
A memorial and inurnment in the Bountiful Utah City Cemetery will be conducted at a later date.
Funeral services provided by Dahl Funeral, Bozeman, MT https://www.dahlcares.com/
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020