Lisa Colleen Bell
November 2, 1966 - June 23, 2020
Lisa Colleen Bell was born in Jacksonville, Florida in 1966. She grew up in Gainesville and Lantana, Florida, and graduated from the University of Florida in 1993 with a degree in Environmental Engineering. Her career began at NASA as a contract worker in hazardous waste. Later in life, Lisa and her daughter moved out to Utah where Lisa joined the Utah Department of Environmental Quality; working as an engineer for Water Quality and then the Division of Drinking Water.
Lisa immediately fell in love with the beautiful mountains and landscapes of Utah and spent her last 13 years in Salt Lake City. She also had a strong passion for art, music, and architecture, as well as staying informed on politics and social issues.
She is survived by her daughter Sarah Nelson, mother Nancy Riegler, and father Wilson Bell. Lisa will be dearly missed by her family, friends, and co-workers.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jul. 1, 2020.
