Lisa K. Remy
1961 ~ 2019
Lisa Kaye Remy passed away in Murray on May 22, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. Born on December 24, 1961 in Murray, Utah to Carl Dwaine and Mary Stephan Remy. She is survived by her son, Andrew Olsen; mother, Mitzi Remy; brothers, Michael and James; sister, Deedee. Preceded in death by her father, Carl Remy.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Vincent's de Paul Catholic Church, 1375 East Spring Lane, Salt Lake City. Visitation with family will be from 10:00-10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be at the Murray City Cemetery.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from May 26 to May 28, 2019