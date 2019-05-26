Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
(801)266-0222
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Vincent's de Paul Catholic Church
1375 East Spring Lane
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lisa Remy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lisa K. Remy


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lisa K. Remy Obituary
Lisa K. Remy
1961 ~ 2019
Lisa Kaye Remy passed away in Murray on May 22, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. Born on December 24, 1961 in Murray, Utah to Carl Dwaine and Mary Stephan Remy. She is survived by her son, Andrew Olsen; mother, Mitzi Remy; brothers, Michael and James; sister, Deedee. Preceded in death by her father, Carl Remy.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Vincent's de Paul Catholic Church, 1375 East Spring Lane, Salt Lake City. Visitation with family will be from 10:00-10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be at the Murray City Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from May 26 to May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now