Lisa Kay Peterson
1968-2019
Lisa Kay Peterson passed away, June 25, 2019. She was born on June 26, 1968 to Brent C. and Nancy Dubach Smith. She married Andrew Peterson in 1991 at the Salt Lake Temple.
Memorial Services, Sat. July 13, 2019, LDS Chapel, 3151 So Broadway Street (7700 W.), Magna, 10:00 AM. Interment Sandy City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to help care for the kids and take care of any medical costs. Complete obituary at www.cannonmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 7, 2019