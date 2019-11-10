Home

McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Taylorsville North Central Stake Center
3120 West 4700 South
Taylorsville, UT
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Taylorsville North Central Stake Center
3120 West 4700 South
Taylorsville, UT
Lisa Stillman Armstrong


1955 - 2019
Lisa Stillman Armstrong Obituary
Lisa Stillman Armstrong
1955 ~ 2019
Lisa Stillman Armstrong, passed away November 7, 2019. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 12, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at the Taylorsville North Central Stake Center, 3120 West 4700 South Taylorsville, UT. The family will visit with friends on Monday, November 11th, from 6:00-8:00pm at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Road, Taylorsville, UT and again on Tuesday from 10:00-10:45am at the church. Interment, Memorial Mountain View Cemetery. For full obituary go to www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 10, 2019
