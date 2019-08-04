|
Lita Hamby
1948 ~ 2019
Pabla (Lita) Amanda Palomeque Hamby died on Tuesday, July 30 at her home surrounded by loved ones. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 10am at the LDS Chapel located at 4366 South 1500 East, Millcreek, Utah. Friends and family may visit from 9-9:45am prior to the service. Interment will follow at Elysian Burial Gardens. To read Lita's full obituary or post messages for her family, please visit HolbrookMortuary.com. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the South Main Clinic Pediatrics Gift Fund, a cause near and dear to Lita's heart (bit.ly/2gOQRuj).
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019