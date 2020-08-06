1/1
Livia A. Brentel
1924 - 2020
Livia A. Brentel
Born: November 3, 1924
Died: August 1, 2020
Our beloved mother passed away peacefully from natural causes on August 1, 2020. She was born in Tiser, Italy to Constante and Vigelante Bedont. She is now joyfully reunited with her sweetheart Edward to whom she was married for 57 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband Edward and her brother Felix Bedont. She is survived by her sister Sandra (David) Goris, Arizona, and sister-in-law Joyce Bedont, her son Dan (Pauline), daughter Cecilia (Niel), grandsons Aaron (Keesha) and Brian (Cori), and great grandchildren Cameron, Ciceley, Livia and Preston.
Private family services will be held Friday, August 7. For full obituary go to www.goffmortuary.com.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Goff Mortuary
Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
(801) 255-7151
