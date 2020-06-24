Lloyd Dennis Ferguson
August 29, 1931 ~ June 21, 2020
Lloyd "Fergie" Ferguson passed away on Fathers Day, June 21, 2020. Lloyd was thrown some difficult curveballs in childhood but chose to dwell more on fond memories, and was thankful for life's many opportunities. Lloyd was born in Cozad, NE, on August 29, 1931, and attended Ogden H.S., Weber State U., and the U. of Utah. He served in the US Army in Fontainebleau, France, during the Korean War. He worked for many years for The Prudential Insurance Co., and was quick to remind you to pay your premiums. He was a 60+ year member of the First Presbyterian Church in SLC, and volunteered in the Scouts (Silver Beaver Award), in the kitchen (especially the Cèilidh dinners and Scottish Festivals), as an usher, and as rogue historian of the Presbyterian Church. He was a fly fishing devotee, he especially cherished the Provo River, and he always tried to donate more hand-tied flies to fellow anglers than to snags and trees. He also enjoyed shopping at the Deseret Industries and amassed a garage full of "useful stuff". He was an endless font of information and always had a factoid or anecdote to share on any topic, and he liked to pivot conversations to one of his many favorite stories. He enjoyed a daily perusal of the obituary section and its interesting life stories while confirming his was not among them. Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents Marie (Daxon) and Lewis Ferguson, his brother Thomas Ferguson, sister Isabelle "Bea" (Whittemore) and son-in-law Sam Campasano. He is survived by Nancy, his wife of 63 years, and his children Karen (Campasano), David, Heidi, Heather, and Jonathan (Diana Marinos). The family thanks his church community and his Fashion Place Mall coffee buddies for their friendship, support and many ears for bending.
A wake will be held on Friday, June 26, 6-8 PM, at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City, UT, 84106. Please call (801) 474-9119 between 8 AM - 5 PM to reserve visitation time due to COVID restrictions. Please share your photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Five Rivers Chapter of Trout Unlimited (https://fiveriverstu.org/donate) or First Presbyterian Church SLC (http://fpcslc.org/donate/).
