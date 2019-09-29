|
|
Lloyd Eugene Kay
May 13, 1942 - Sep 26, 2019
Murray/ Cottonwood Ut
My beloved Father passed away unexpectedly Thursday early AM, of natural causes. Born to George "Jake" Alden Kay & Laverna R. Lloyd Kay. Graduated Jordan High 1960.Married Carolyn Capps - Kay July 3rd, 1965 when their fireworks never stopped. Dad reunites with the Love of his Life - 53 years, after Mom passing only 231 days prior.
Survived by his loving daughter, Kari Kay and son, Troy Edward White. Both of Murray/ Cottonwood.
Lloyd served our country in the U. S. National Army 115th Engr. Go. Rifle. Fort Polk, LA. Retired from Geneva Rock - Operating Engineers #3 of 34 years.
Lloyd was a hardworking, loving Husband, Father, Brother, Uncle, Grandpa and friend. Lloyd took pride in his home- yard, vegetable garden. His respect for the conservation and resources of the great outdoors to hunt and fish for all to come is a lesson for all of us to take note. Dad will be greatly missed by many neighbors, for his kindness and extra planting come the fall harvest.
Dad was always there to offer a hand, lend a tool and greet you with a warm smile and shake of the hand. A visitation will take place on Wednesday, October 2nd at Serenity Funeral Home in Draper from 10:00am to 11:00am. Graveside Service will be at Redwood Memorial Cemetery at 11:30am. Share condolences to the family at www.serenityfhs.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 29, 2019