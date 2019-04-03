|
|
Lloyd Gerald "Gerry" Pond
Jesus Walks Beside Me
On Sunday, March 31, 2019, Gerry Pond walked into the arms of the Savior. Gerry passed away after a 10-year battle with ALS. Gerry was born in Phoenix, Arizona to Lloyd Snow Pond and Ruth Alice Johnston. He is survived by his wife Darlene; children Allyson (Ben) Smith, JC (Nikki) Pond, Aaron (Trina) Pond, Grant (Nicole) Pond; brother Wayne (Mary Donna) Pond; and 10 grandchildren.
Friends and family may gather on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S Redwood Rd, Taylorsville, Utah. A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019, 12:00 PM with a viewing beginning at 10:30 AM at Valley Park 6th Ward, 5233 South 3200 West, Taylorsville, Utah. Visit www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com for full obituary and to leave condolences.
Our beloved husband, dad, grandpa, brother and friend will continue in our most precious memories. The family would like to give a special thanks to all those who helped with Gerry's care through Veteran's Affairs, Summit Hospice, Amada Senior Care and other Special Angels.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019