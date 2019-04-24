Home

Viewing
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mount Jordan Ward
235 East 9800 South
Sandy, UT
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Mount Jordan Ward
235 East 9800 South
Sandy, UT
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Jordan Ward
235 East 9800 South
Sandy, UT
Lloyd H. Bethers
1952 - 2019
Lloyd Howard Bethers slipped peacefully away into his Heavenly Father's loving arms on April 20, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones. Born to Donna M. Cracroft and Howard M. Bethers on July 11, 1952. Lloyd is survived by his wife, Karen Eckles, son Quentin L. Bethers, father Howard M. Bethers, brother Larry E. Bethers, sister Connie (Shawn) Faux, step-siblings, Eddie Cox, William (Carrie) Cox, Jurelle Cox along with uncles, many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by his mother, Donna Margaret Cracroft Bethers and step-mother, Doris J. Hayes Bethers.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, April 29, 2019 at the Mount Jordan Ward, 235 East 9800 South, Sandy, UT. Viewings will be held Sunday evening from 6-8 pm and Monday from 9:30-10:30 am prior to the services.
For full obituary or to share condolences please visit larkincares.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019
