Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holbrook Mortuary - Salt Lake City
3251 South 2300 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84109
(801) 484-2045
Viewing
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holbrook Mortuary - Salt Lake City
3251 South 2300 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84109
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park,
3401 South Highland Drive.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lloyd Sant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lloyd K. Sant


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lloyd K. Sant Obituary
Lloyd K Sant passed away on October 30, 2019 at the age of 81. He was born in Preston, Idaho, to Kenneth Lloyd and Anna May Williamson Sant on June 18, 1938. He was the second of 7 children.
He graduated from Preston High School and immediately joined the US Air Force. He served 4 years, spending the majority of his time in Germany and England. After leaving the Air Force, he worked at Hill Air Force Base as an aircraft mechanic specializing in fuel systems. Lloyd enjoyed hunting trips in southern Utah with his brother Lyle, uncle William Williamson and cousin James Williamson. He liked to work in his garden and was proud of his yard and his many fruit trees.
Lloyd is preceded in death by his father, mother, his sisters Hazel, Loann, Una and Elaine and his brother Lyle. He is survived by his sister Linda, his nieces, Catharine, Susan and Joann (Deric) and his nephews Roger (Julie), William (Heather), Daniel (Kari), Michael and many grand nieces & nephews.
A viewing will be held on Monday, November 4th, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Holbrook Mortuary, 3251 South 2300 East. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, November 5th, at 11 a.m. at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 South Highland Drive. Guestbook to post messages and tributes for the family available at: HolbrookMortuary.com
logo

logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lloyd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -