Lloyd K Sant passed away on October 30, 2019 at the age of 81. He was born in Preston, Idaho, to Kenneth Lloyd and Anna May Williamson Sant on June 18, 1938. He was the second of 7 children.
He graduated from Preston High School and immediately joined the US Air Force. He served 4 years, spending the majority of his time in Germany and England. After leaving the Air Force, he worked at Hill Air Force Base as an aircraft mechanic specializing in fuel systems. Lloyd enjoyed hunting trips in southern Utah with his brother Lyle, uncle William Williamson and cousin James Williamson. He liked to work in his garden and was proud of his yard and his many fruit trees.
Lloyd is preceded in death by his father, mother, his sisters Hazel, Loann, Una and Elaine and his brother Lyle. He is survived by his sister Linda, his nieces, Catharine, Susan and Joann (Deric) and his nephews Roger (Julie), William (Heather), Daniel (Kari), Michael and many grand nieces & nephews.
A viewing will be held on Monday, November 4th, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Holbrook Mortuary, 3251 South 2300 East. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, November 5th, at 11 a.m. at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 South Highland Drive. Guestbook to post messages and tributes for the family available at: HolbrookMortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 3, 2019