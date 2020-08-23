1934 ~ 2020
Lloyd L. McGuire, age 85, passed away on August 16, 2020 in Heber City, Utah. Lloyd was born September 29, 1934 in Heber, the son of Lewis C. McGuire and Celestia Buys McGuire. He was the youngest of five children and grew up on the family farm in Daniels. He attended schools in Daniels, Charleston and Heber, graduating from Wasatch High School.
Lloyd enjoyed working on the farm and developed his skills at operating farm equipment, which was great training for his career as a truck driver. Farm work was demanding, and Lloyd soon learned the rigors of being captive to the demands of daily routine on a dairy farm. Working with his father and brothers was a special time shared by all of them.
Lloyd worked at several places, such as the US Forest Service, a mineral company in Wendover, and construction work, before finding his true love and skills as a long-haul truck driver. He travelled all over the country and enjoyed telling many stories of his experiences working for local trucking companies.
Lloyd met Bonnie L. Holloway, and they were married on December 12, 1980. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Provo, Utah temple on March 27, 1982. Bonnie was the absolute love of his life, and they worked very well together as a great team. They enjoyed traveling, took a cruise together, and just genuinely enjoyed spending time together. Bonnie took care of Lloyd like no one else could, but unfortunately her life was cut short when she passed away in 2006, and he has missed her tremendously ever since. Lloyd was a kind and gentle person and as a result had many friends and family who loved him.
Lloyd was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie; his parents; sister, Norma Hollien; and brother, Curtis B. McGuire. He is survived by his step-daughter, Connie (Robert) Doan; grandsons, Adrian Guillen and Chance Doan; granddaughter, Brittani Peterson; great-granddaughters, Brooklyn and Charleigh Peterson; brothers, Patrick H. and Roy E. McGuire and many nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Connie and Robert for helping with and caring for Lloyd during his recent health issues.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, August 27, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Heber Valley Funeral Home, 288 North Main Street, Heber City, Utah.
Graveside services will follow at the Heber City Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. Friends and family may visit the online guestbook and share a memory of Lloyd at www.probstfamilyfunerals.com
.