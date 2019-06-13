Home

Holbrook Mortuary - Salt Lake City
3251 South 2300 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84109
(801) 484-2045
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Grandview Second Ward
2930 So. 2000 E
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Grandview Second Ward,
2930 So. 2000 E
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Lloyd Stanley Ricks Obituary
"Ah, What a Beauty Day!"
Lloyd Stanley Ricks, our beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, neighbor and friend, and son of our Heavenly Father, passed away peacefully, Sunday, June 9, 2019, in Salt Lake City. Lloyd was born on July 15, 1925 in Pocatello, Idaho to loving parents, Perry Joseph Ricks and Frances Martina Howell. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was sealed to Cora Simons in the Salt Lake Temple.
Lloyd was a pillar of strength to those around him. His influence was felt by all who entered his home which was a haven of peace and security. His home was a warm gathering place for his family and friends.
He served in World War II in a B-17 Bomber, also known as the Flying Fortress.
He was a gifted carpenter and a life-long lover of pigeon breeding. He spent countless hours with his sons and their pigeons.
He had an unwavering testimony and shared his love of the Gospel and was an example of Christ-like strength and commitment. He was a trusted and dependable leader and friend to all who knew him. He loved his family and his family loved him.
He served faithfully as his ward Sunday School President for many years and with his wife Cora served in the Jordan River Temple and as greeters in their ward.
Lloyd is survived by his children Kent (Christy), Dianne, Gary, seven grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, his brother, Norman H. Ricks and his brother-in-law, Marr Dixon Simons. He is preceded in death by his sweetheart, Cora, his parents, his brother, Perry Joseph, Jr., his daughter-in-law Lawanna, and his son-in-law Paul.
The family wishes to thank Heartwood Home Health and Hospice for their tender service and care.
Services for Lloyd will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Grandview Second Ward, 2930 So. 2000 E., Salt Lake City, at 11:00 am. Family and friends are welcome to visit Saturday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 prior to services. Interment: Elysian Burial Gardens. Guestbook to post tributes and memories for the family available at: HolbrookMortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from June 13 to June 14, 2019
