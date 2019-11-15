|
|
Loa Jeannette McConnell Hatch
1940 ~ 2019
West Valley City, UT-Today our sweet mother, Loa Jeannette Hatch, is smiling and rejoicing with her eternal sweetheart, Merlin, in Heaven. She passed from this life on the afternoon of November 12, 2019. She fought a great portion of her life with illness and the last years of her life with Dementia, yet she always had a smile to give anyone who visited. Jeannette was born on January 17, 1940 to John William McConnell and Loa Grace Maynard McConnell Lawson. She married the love of her life, Merlin Deon Hatch on March 1st, 1958. They spent 58 wonderful years loving and supporting each other before Dad's passing. Together they raised five children, Paul (Christine), Christine (Wally) Hone, Henry (Jenipher), Tracy (Hope), and David. Mom spent her life as a wife, homemaker, and mother, an occupation she loved dearly. Loving her family is what she did best. She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved studying the gospel, reading her scriptures, and serving in various positions in the church when her health would allow. She loved to give hugs and no one who came in contact with her could leave without a hug, a smile, and often a kiss on the cheek. She was the kindest and most loving woman we know. She had a smile on her face always and had a contagious laugh like no other. Anyone who knew mom at all knew of her great love for anything Winnie the Pooh. Winnie the Pooh decorated every room of her house. Mom had a flair for arts and crafts and she could draw beautifully. She prided herself on her "homemade" Christmas tree. Nothing went on her tree unless it was crafted with love by herself or a loved one.
Mom is survived by four of her children, one brother, Elburn (Kathy) McConnell, 13 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren with one on the way.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Merlin; her oldest son, Paul; both her parents, and two of her brothers, Bill and Danny.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123. Viewings will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 PM Saturday, November 16, 2019 and again Sunday one hour prior to the service at the same location. Interment to follow.
The family expresses their gratitude to the nurses and staff at Hunter Hollow Care Center for their compassion and loving care of our mom.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019