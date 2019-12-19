|
Lois Anne Moser
1935 ~ 2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Lois Anne Moser was born on October 17, 1935 to Elizabeth and Donald Hunter in Cranston, Rhode Island. She passed away peacefully on December 14, surrounded by her family.
Lois was a graduate of The Children's Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts. She specialized in neo-natal intensive care, working tirelessly on behalf of newborns-on one occasion even donating her own blood to a sick baby. Lois participated in the first neo-natal heart surgery and designed, implemented, and led the first all-pediatric recovery room in the United States.
Her wedding to Royce Moser, Jr. was on June 14, 1958, and they were married 61 years. During the 23 years her husband was in the military, Lois was the epitome of a devoted air-force wife, and moved many times, packing up the household and the children without complaint. She made each house a true home for her husband and children. She served as president of Air Force Wives Clubs and was awarded Air Force Wife of the Year in 1974, after founding the Waiting Wives Club for spouses of servicemen deployed in Vietnam.
Lois served as president of the Salt Lake City Assistance League and gave hundreds of hours of her time to care for underprivileged children, making sure that they had winter coats, clothing, shoes and school supplies each year. She also served as president of the University of Utah Women's Club.
She is survived by her loving husband, Dr. Royce Moser, Jr., her daughter Beth McLean, her son Donald Moser and their families.
A memorial will be held at First Baptist Church on Saturday, December 21st, with a viewing at 11:00am and a service at noon followed by a private burial. The church is located at 777 S. 1300 E. in Salt Lake City.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019