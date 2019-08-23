|
Lois Barnett Patterson
1934 ~ 2019
With her family by her side, Lois Barnett Patterson, 85, passed away in her home in Sandy, Utah on August 20th, 2019 after a slow decline in health. Lois was born March 23, 1934 in Huntington Park, California to Erik Magnus Barnett and Gladys Isabelle Hoggan. She grew up on a small farm in Norwalk, California where she graduated from Excelsior High School in 1952.
The first time she saw Allan David Patterson-"that handsome red-head" - she fell in love, and slipped off her engagement ring so Allan would ask her out. She married Allan six weeks later April 12, 1954, in the Manti LDS Temple.
They raised their family of eight children in (successively) Amboy and Santa Cruz, CA; Apia, Western Samoa; and Cedar City and Castle Dale, UT, where Lois found great joy in serving in many callings (she especially loved teaching) as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. For years she juggled her many roles with her pursuit of a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Utah State University, graduating in 1980 at the age of 46.
Lois taught kindergarten at Ferron Elementary School and second grade at Cottonwood Elementary School for twenty years. She was a fierce advocate for students and teachers, and volunteered for almost every political, educational, and government committee that crossed her path. Lois was a hilarious writer, an excellent sewer and knitter, she canned thousands of foods for her family and made us eat tuna on toast whether we liked it or not. After their retirements, Lois and Allan served two family history missions in Manhattan, New York and Salt Lake City, Utah. Preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her sister Hellen Ferre and brother Willliam Hadley.
Lois is survived by her sister Mary Payne (Ronald) of Logan, UT, her children Erik Patterson of Parker, CO, Brenda Worthen (Jeff) of Green River, WY, Scott Patterson (Shawn) of Spring Creek, NV, Brian Patterson (Sue) of Fayetteville, TN, Craig Patterson (Shaundi) of West Jordan, UT, Todd Patterson (DeAnn) of Syracuse, UT, Julia Russell (Curt) of Spanish Fork, UT, and Lisa Butterworth (Nyle) of Boise, ID and her twenty-eight grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, August 24th at 9:45 a.m., followed by Funeral Services at 11:00 a.m. at the Crescent 11th Ward Building, 89 E. 11000 South, Sandy, UT 84070.
Interment will be Saturday, August 24th at 3:00 p.m. in the Salem, UT Cemetery. www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 23, 2019