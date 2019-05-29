Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
For more information about
Lois Johnson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
261 South, 900 East,
SLC, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Eddy Johnson


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lois Eddy Johnson Obituary
Lois Potter Eddy was born in Bronxville, New York, on October 1, 1924. She passed away on May 19, 2019. Parents were Charles H. and Margaret R. Eddy. She married her sweetheart Earle Clinton Johnson on Feb. 24, 1943. He preceded her in death as did a son, Richard (Carolyn).
Lois worked for the Village of Briarcliff Manor, N.Y. for nearly 30 years and retired as Treasurer in 1980.
She was a communicant and past Vestry member at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Salt Lake City, and active member of many church groups. She was a Life member and Past Matron of Mt. Olympus Chapter, O.E.S. Also an active member of Chapter L, P.E.O., Social Order of Beauceant, and Past Matrons' Circle.
Lois loved her family and friends, her church, also gardening, embroidering, and playing bridge.
She is survived by a son Ronald (Jill) Johnson, Grandchildren: Marcus (Susie), Aaron (Heather), Rebecca Ashby (Mike), Curtis (Maren), Melissa, Rachael, David, Tabitha Dean (Keith), Eric (Natalie). Also Carolyn (Daughter-in-law), 14 great-grandchildren and a sister, Anita Eddy.
Memorial Services will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 261 South, 900 East, SLC. at 11 AM on Friday, May 31, 2019. Reception follows service in the church parish hall. Private interment at the Cathedral Church of St Mark. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St Paul's or the Huntsman Cancer Institute.
We would like to thanks both The BeeHive Homes of South Jordan and Comfort Worx Hospice for the extraordinary care and love shown to Lois during the final three months.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now