1939 ~ 2019

July 5, 1939 saw the birth of Lois Kay Donnen (nee Ritter), a heavenly gift to all who were blessed with her presence in their lives.

As a young adolescent, my big sister nurtured me through my personal childhood struggles, all the while honing the skills she would eventually master in her life's calling as a provider of loving kindness and support. Throughout a life well lived in the service of others, she provided comfort, solace, and guidance for countless souls in their battles with addictions, PTSD, and suicide.

She raised three beautiful children as a single parent, and suffered the loss of her youngest, in the prime of his life. Now reunited with so many to whom she was spiritually bound, may she rest peacefully with them.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store