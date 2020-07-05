1/
Lois Kay Donnen
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1939 ~ 2019
July 5, 1939 saw the birth of Lois Kay Donnen (nee Ritter), a heavenly gift to all who were blessed with her presence in their lives.
As a young adolescent, my big sister nurtured me through my personal childhood struggles, all the while honing the skills she would eventually master in her life's calling as a provider of loving kindness and support. Throughout a life well lived in the service of others, she provided comfort, solace, and guidance for countless souls in their battles with addictions, PTSD, and suicide.
She raised three beautiful children as a single parent, and suffered the loss of her youngest, in the prime of his life. Now reunited with so many to whom she was spiritually bound, may she rest peacefully with them.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved