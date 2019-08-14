|
1926 ~ 2019
Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother Lois Marie Day Crawley passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, on August 8, 2019 in Bountiful Utah, at the age of 93. She was born July 30, 1926 in Bountiful, Utah, to Alton LeRoy Day and Hannah Atkinson Day.
Lois graduated from Davis High School where she met the love of her life, Frederick S. Crawley. They were married on August 3, 1944 in the Logan LDS Temple, while Fred was on a short leave from the United States Marine Corps. They lived their whole life in Bountiful, Utah, except for a five-year adventure when they lived in Norway and England.
Lois lived a full and productive life, being involved not only with her family, but also in the community where she worked at Bountiful Medical Center for several years and later as a clerk for Bountiful City. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Lois had several hobbies that included making lace, playing her organ, and creating holiday crafts. She also collected nutcrackers and decorative spoons. She loved beautiful things and enjoyed decorating her home for all the holidays and took great pleasure in caring for her yard.
Lois thoroughly enjoyed a good classic "Cowboy" show, Hallmark video, or rooting for the Utah Jazz. Her favorite players were John Stockton, Karl Malone, and Mark Eaton. However, the most important people in her life were her family. She loved spending time with them and sharing meals where the rule was always, "Nobody leaves until the food is all gone". She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her daughter Diane Gates, son Richard D. Crawley (Lois G.), brother Jim Day, 10 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Frederick S. Crawley, son Frederick D. Crawley, and brothers Phil and Paul Day.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 11:00 am, at the Val Verda 3rd Ward, 2651 South 500 West, Bountiful, Utah. Friends may visit family, Thursday, August 15th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary, 727 North 400 East, and again Friday prior to the service, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Bountiful Cemetery.
The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to all those that lovingly cared for Lois during her last few years of life from family and care givers at her home, staff and friends at Legacy House of Bountiful, ambulance crew of South Davis Metro Fire, and the doctors and nurses at Lakeview Hospital.
Condolences may be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 14, 2019