Lois Rae Pratt Watson
1936 ~ 2020
On July 20, 2020, Lois Rae Pratt Watson resumed a love affair that had begun 67 years earlier in 1953. It was a love affair paused for 61 years by the untimely loss of her young husband and soulmate Orion Bud Watson (cancer in 1959).
Rae was born December 8, 1936 to Joseph Francis Pratt and Mary Lois Ellwanger in Washington, D.C.
Rae was a wonderful, fun-loving and mischievous character who never saw a hat she didn't want to wear, a scarf she wouldn't throw, nor ever pass a person with whom she wouldn't share a beer. We will miss her smile, laugh and humor greatly.
Rae is survived by her daughter Terri Watson; sons Craig Watson (Michelle) and Tony Paloukos; brother Parker Pratt (Nancy); sisters Cathrine Tschetter (Randy) and Patricia Richardson; granddaughters Hillary and Angie Watson and Nicole and Rachelle Paloukos; great-granddaughters Madison and Samantha Snarr and 6 other great grandchildren; nieces Jennifer and Kim; nephews Scott and Joseph.
Preceded in death by husband Bud, parents Joseph and Mary, sons Michael "Mike" Watson, Nick Paloukos Jr., daughter Lisa Watson-Davis, grandson Matthew Davis.
Due to virus concerns, a private graveside service will be held, with a celebration of life gathering to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers consider a contribution to your favorite charity
.
Rae prays everyone engage in mask wearing when distancing is not an option, to help prevent the spread of the virus which took her from us. For memorial video visit: www.saltlakevalleyfuneral.com