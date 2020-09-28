1/1
Lola Dimond Miller
1933 - 2020
{ "" }
Herriman-Lola Dimond Miller was born April 7, 1933 to Henry Orvil Dimond and Marinda Grace Beckstead Dimond. She died peacefully at home on Sept. 24, 2020. She was married and sealed for all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple to J. Bryant Miller on Sept. 11, 1953.
She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many positions in Relief Society, Young Women and Primary. She served in the Jordan River Temple and loved every minute of it. She loved supporting her family in rodeos, baseball, volleyball, soccer, dance recitals, piano recitals, and flute recitals. You could always hear an extra holler. She was talented, sharing her large and small floral arrangements with many people, as well as her canning and meals. She was always giving.
She is survived by her husband J. Bryant, her children: Brad (Collette), Barry (SuzAnn), Kim, Jan M. Toluta'u, and Kristi (Frank) Keirce. 5 grandkids and 14 great grandkids; brother Brent Dimond and sister Beth Anderson.
A special thanks to Canyon Hospice for their loving care, especially Carly Newbold and Lola's granddaughter, Kesaia Fifita, for daily loving care.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Pioneer 3rd Ward, 12682 Starlight Hills Lane, Herriman UT. A viewing will be held from 9:00 to 10:45 AM at the church. Interment at Herriman Cemetery. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Viewing
09:00 - 10:45 AM
Pioneer 3 rd Ward
SEP
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Pioneer 3 rd Ward
Funeral services provided by
Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 254-3389
Memories & Condolences
September 27, 2020
Lola was a wonderful woman and friend! She will be missed! Prayers and love to her family!
Collette Briggs
Friend
September 27, 2020
I remember the many years Lola and Bryant would host the Dimond reunion at their home. What fun times we all had, riding horses, the hayrides, and just spending time getting to know each other better.

Lola always went to so much work making sure the night was perfect.

My dad, Reid Dimond, also loved his cousin Lola, and is probably catching up with her now.

Our condolences to the family for your loss.

Nancy & Harold Mascarenas

Nancy Dimond Mascarenas
Family
September 27, 2020
What a wonderful lady. We are so blessed that we got to know her. We are so sorry for your loss., but glad she’s not in anymore pain. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Christi & Sam Park
Friend
