Lola Oneta Rowland
April 12, 1945 ~ October 14, 2019
"Our Dearest Great"
Lola Oneta Rowland, loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and companion passed away on October 14th due to complications from cancer with her family by her side. She was born on April 12, 1945 in Tulare, California to Olen and Eileen Brazzel. She married Robert J Rowland and had 4 beautiful children. They later divorced and she met her "sugar" Budd Cobbley. Neta and Budd have spent the last 30 years by each other's side.
Family was the most important thing in life and loving them was the sweetest gift she could give.
Neta loved to clean and was sure to include her kids and grandkids for cleaning parties. She enjoyed baking during the holidays and made the best sugar cookies and pies. She always looked forward to Christmas Eve where she could watch her grandkids and great grandkids open their Christmas jammies. She was very proud of her family and made sure each of us always knew how special we were to her.
A visitation will be held on October 18 from 10-10:45 am at Valley View Funeral Home located on 4335 W 4100 S in West Valley City, Ut. A funeral service will follow at the same location at 11:00 am. For full obituary please see www.valleyviewfh.com
Budd, her best friend and companion, the best years of her life were spent with you.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019