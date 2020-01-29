Home

Lola Penfold Clark


1925 - 2020
Lola Penfold Clark Obituary
Lola Clark
1925 ~ 2020
Roosevelt, UT-Lola Penfold Clark , 94, passed away January 23, 2020 in Roosevelt, Utah, surrounded by her family.
Born November 26, 1925, to Walter Eugene and Charlene Longacre Penfold, in Deep Creek (Tridell), Utah. Married Iseral Justus "Jay" Clark in Vernal, Utah on December 24, 1942. They were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on October 3, 1945. He died July 3, 2012.
Survived by her children, Theron Jay (Ronda) Clark, De Beque, CO; Tiny Max (Mary Lee) Clark, Lapoint; Evon (Barry) Thompson, Theda (Kendall) Scholes, Ada (Guy) Betts, David H Clark, all of Roosevelt; Dixie (Mark) Anderson, Grantsville, UT; sisters, Vona Walker, Vernal; Rose Anderson, Coleman, OK; brothers, Chauncy Penfold, Youngsville, LA; Everett Penfold, Washington; twenty-seven grandchildren, seventy great-grandchildren and twelve great- great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Roosevelt 2nd & 11th Chapel, 250 West 200 North. There will be a viewing on Friday at the Hullinger Mortuary, 457 E 300 N, from 6-8 pm and on Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m. at the church.
Burial in the Lapoint Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.hullingermortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 29, 2020
