|
|
1944 ~ 2019
Loma Kay Hansen passed away on Saturday, May 4th, 2019, at her home in South Jordan, Utah. She was born in Preston, Idaho to Harvey Stephen Hansen and Merle Radford Hansen on September 2, 1944. Services will be held on Saturday, May 11th, 2019 at the Crescent Park 1st Ward at 10885 Pampas Drive in Sandy Utah. The viewing will be from 9am-10:30am, with services following at 11am. Kay will then be laid to rest at South Jordan City Cemetery. To read full obituary or send condolences to the family visit www.serenityfhs.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 9, 2019