Home

POWERED BY

Services
Viewing
Saturday, May 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Crescent Park 1st Ward
10885 Pampas Drive
Sandy Utah, UT
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Crescent Park 1st Ward
10885 Pampas Drive
Sandy, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Loma Hansen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loma Kay Hansen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Loma Kay Hansen Obituary
1944 ~ 2019
Loma Kay Hansen passed away on Saturday, May 4th, 2019, at her home in South Jordan, Utah. She was born in Preston, Idaho to Harvey Stephen Hansen and Merle Radford Hansen on September 2, 1944. Services will be held on Saturday, May 11th, 2019 at the Crescent Park 1st Ward at 10885 Pampas Drive in Sandy Utah. The viewing will be from 9am-10:30am, with services following at 11am. Kay will then be laid to rest at South Jordan City Cemetery. To read full obituary or send condolences to the family visit www.serenityfhs.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.