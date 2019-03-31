Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cannon Mortuary
2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
(801) 942-6301
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cannon Mortuary
2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Copper Hills Stake Center
5176 W Parr Drive, (8580 S.)
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Copper Hills Stake Center
5176 W Parr Drive, (8580 S.)
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lonnie DeVaney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lonnie Charles DeVaney


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lonnie Charles DeVaney Obituary
Lonnie C. DeVaney
1958 - 2019
Lonnie Charles DeVaney passed away March 27, 2019. Lonnie was born Oct. 24, 1958 to Charles "Chuck" DeVaney and Carolyn Nelson He married Bonnie Brown on Jan, 27, 1984.
Funeral services will be held Tues, April 2, 2019 at 12:00 pm, at the Copper Hills Stake Center. 5176 W Parr Drive, (8580 S.) A viewing will be held on Mon, April 1, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Cannon Mortuary. 2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S). and prior to service at the church from 11-11:45 am. Graveside dedication following the service at Herriman City Cemetery. Complete obituary and online condolences at www.cannonmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now