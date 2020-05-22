|
|
Lopine Channie Patricia Toilolo CHYNNA
1990 - 2020
West Jordan, UT-Lopine Channie Patricia Toilolo, age 30, passed away on May 12, 2020 in North Ogden, Utah. She was born on March 20, 1990 in Colorado Springs, Colorado to Sefuluai Toilolo and Terrie Chan Toilolo.
Chynna enjoyed spending time with her nephews and her parents. She loved to go shopping, listening to music, laughing, nails/lashes and EVERYTHING "bling". She was our princess. Chynna made her nephews and parents the most happiest on Earth. She was very loyal, outgoing, and a loveable person.
She is survived by her parents, brother Sefuluai Toilolo Jr. (Tiajavay), nephews Deshawn and Drey Gafa Toilolo, and many family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her grandma Faa'mele Toilolo.
Please respect Chynna's family and their privacy during this difficult time.
Service information will be published on memorialutah.com. Social distancing measures will be enforced at all services.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from May 22 to May 29, 2020