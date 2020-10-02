Lopiseni Finau
1966 ~ 2020
Lopiseni Paeahelotu Finau passed away September 28, 2020 surrounded by his wife and children. He was born September 10, 1966 to Petesiola Mahina and Vailama Finau in Ta'anea, Vava'u, Tonga as the youngest son of eight children.
In 1991 Lopiseni was married and sealed to the love of his life, Paea Helotu Ta'ai Finau in the Oakland, California Temple. Together they created a beautiful family and a life worthy of the American dream. His greatest treasures included their four children: Lopiseni Paeahelotu Finau Jr., Ta'alasi Finau (Alvaro Somarriba), Alai Journey Hope, Petesiola Sesilina; and his two grandjewels: Mele Alesi and Lopiseni Laione Somarriba.
Due to COVID-19 the family will be holding a graveside service on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Redwood Memorial Estates, 6500 South Redwood Road, Taylorsville, with a visitation prior from 10:00 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. at the cemetery.
For full obituary and online condolences visit www.jenkins-soffe.com
.