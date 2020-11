Or Copy this URL to Share

Lora Jane Kelly

3/27/1964 ~ 11/1/2006

Shorty, We miss your smile, we miss your hugs, but most of all, we miss your humor. You were the life of the family. It has been a long 14 years …. but we know you are with us daily.

Love your family



