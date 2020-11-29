Lora Lee Larsen Holt
1931-2020
Lora Lee Larsen Holt was born January 19, 1931 in Pittsburgh, California. She was raised in Colorado and Utah by her parents Leonard A. and Nellie Arter Larsen. She graduated from Dixie High school.
She married Hugh Holt in the St. George Temple and they made their home in Enterprise, Utah, where her two girls were born. She held many callings in her church, including serving in stake and ward relief society presidencies.
The family later moved to Salt Lake City where her son was born. Her unfailing testimony in Jesus Christ was the guiding principal of her life. Mom enjoyed the beauty of nature, walking her dogs, and tending her flower garden. She was happiest when serving others.
She is survived by her children Junell Bott, Sheryl Stark and Jason Holt. She also leaves 10 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Hugh. The family wishes to thank Trevor and the staff of Alta Ridge Memory Care for caring for mother over the years.
The family previously held a private memorial service.
for a full obituary.