|
|
1961 ~ 2019
Lorel was born on August 2, 1961 to Mary Ruth (Atkinson) and Thomas Ronald Preston in Houston, Texas. She died on August 9, 2019 at home in Salt Lake City, Utah with her two children, their partners, and friend Liz Brown caring for her with the help of Huntsman Hospice. Lorel fought her cancer hard, participating in several studies to help doctors and researchers find a cure for this devastating illness. We'd also like to thank Karen Jackson for her friendship and guidance.
Lorel was a loving and dedicated mother before anything else. She was a strong and independent woman that raised her two children from when they were young. (Her husband passed away in 2004). She loved her children and cherished every moment with them. Lorel had a kind and generous heart. She leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.
Lorel earned a B.S. in mathematics education and music education from the University of Wyoming, an M.S. in mathematics and a Ph.D. in cultural foundations of education from the University of Utah. Lorel began her teaching career as a high school mathematics teacher in Estes Park, Colorado. She then taught middle school in Park City, Utah. However, she spent the bulk of her teaching career as a Professor at Westminster College in Salt Lake City, Utah. There, she taught mathematics and mathematics education courses to prospective teachers for more than 20 years. She positively influenced many students who went into the teaching profession. Lorel cared deeply for her students and her colleagues.
Lorel was a member of Mount Olympus Presbyterian Church where she gifted the members with her love of music through her violin playing. Her presence in this congregation brought a kindness that landed on the hearts of many.
Lorel was extraordinarily artistic and made numerous pieces of beaded jewelry, which her friends proudly wear.
Lorel is survived by her two children Jessika Mari Huhnke, Nikolas Thomas Huhnke, and her sister Mary J. Preston, all of Salt Lake City, Utah. She is preceded in death by her husband Billy Gene Huhnke, both parents, and her brother Thomas Preston.
In lieu of flowers the family kindly requests that donations be made to Huntsman Cancer Institute.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019