Lorencita "Lori" Lopez
1932 ~ 2020
Kearns, UT-Our sweet beloved mother, grandmother, and sister passed away peacefully surrounded by her children at her modest home that she dearly loved, in the early hours of May 24, 2020.
Born on June 27, 1932 in Dinkeyville Utah, to Juan B. and Maria Rafelita Archuleta, eldest of ten children. She married Esequiel "Zeke" Lopez, November 8, 1950 and raised their three children in Kearns.
Mom was a devout Catholic, her faith and her family always came first.
She had a generous loving soul and was the true definition of a lady.
We will forever miss our "trolley lolley" shopping trips, lunches with family, her amazing cooking and endless humor.
Survived by her children, JoAnne Pacheco, Emma Jean West (Andy), John (Jackie) Lopez, 7 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, 4 sisters, 5 brothers, and many nieces and nephews.
Proceeded in death by her parents, her husband Esequiel, and son in law Pat Pacheco.
Due to Covid-19 a private family visitation will be held Monday, June 1, 2020 from 6-7pm with a rosary to follow from 7-8pm at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church 4501 West 5215 South, Kearns, Utah. Funeral mass will be Tuesday June 2, 2020 at 9:30 AM at the same location.
lnterment at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah. ln lieu of flowers, treat a loved one to lunch.
"Lots of Love" Mom. We will hold you forever in our hearts.
To view longer obituary, please visit MemorialUtah.com.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on May 31, 2020.