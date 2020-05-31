Lorencita Lopez
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lorencita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lorencita "Lori" Lopez
1932 ~ 2020
Kearns, UT-Our sweet beloved mother, grandmother, and sister passed away peacefully surrounded by her children at her modest home that she dearly loved, in the early hours of May 24, 2020.
Born on June 27, 1932 in Dinkeyville Utah, to Juan B. and Maria Rafelita Archuleta, eldest of ten children. She married Esequiel "Zeke" Lopez, November 8, 1950 and raised their three children in Kearns.
Mom was a devout Catholic, her faith and her family always came first.
She had a generous loving soul and was the true definition of a lady.
We will forever miss our "trolley lolley" shopping trips, lunches with family, her amazing cooking and endless humor.
Survived by her children, JoAnne Pacheco, Emma Jean West (Andy), John (Jackie) Lopez, 7 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, 4 sisters, 5 brothers, and many nieces and nephews.
Proceeded in death by her parents, her husband Esequiel, and son in law Pat Pacheco.
Due to Covid-19 a private family visitation will be held Monday, June 1, 2020 from 6-7pm with a rosary to follow from 7-8pm at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church 4501 West 5215 South, Kearns, Utah. Funeral mass will be Tuesday June 2, 2020 at 9:30 AM at the same location.
lnterment at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah. ln lieu of flowers, treat a loved one to lunch.
"Lots of Love" Mom. We will hold you forever in our hearts.
To view longer obituary, please visit MemorialUtah.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUN
1
Rosary
07:00 - 08:00 PM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUN
2
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 29, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Ed Pratt
Neighbor
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved