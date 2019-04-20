|
|
Lorene Ricks Nelson
1929 ~ 2019
Lorene was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on October 23, 1929, the daughter of Walter and Katherine Kelly Ricks. Passed away on April 17, 2019 from complications of Alzheimer's in West Valley City, UT. She married Don Jay Nelson December 3, 1949 in Ely, NV. After 54 years of marriage, Don passed away in 2007. She is the mother of four children, six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road, Taylorsville, Utah on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 1:00pm with a viewing from 12:00pm to 12:45pm prior to the services. Interment, Valley View Memorial Park, 4335 West 4100 South, West Valley City, Utah. For additional obituary, please go to www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 20, 2019