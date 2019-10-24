|
|
Lorenz Junior Spieker
Mar 16, 1932 ~ Oct 17, 2019
Lorenz Junior Spieker passed away on October 17, 2019 at his home in Taylorsville. Junior was born March 16, 1932 in Salt Lake to Lorenz Otto Herman Spieker and Florence Clara Hubner. Married Carol Jean Hayden May 19, 1951. Preceded in death by parents, wife Carol, sisters Minette and Gwenlyn, and son Shaun. Survived by daughter Linda Adams, son Brent and his wife Barbara, 3 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Memorial Service for family and close friends Thursday October 24th, 6 pm at the Taylorsville Stake Center 4845 Woodhaven Drive (1400 West), Taylorsville.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 24, 2019