Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
1375 East Spring Lane
Holladay, UT
Loretta Salazar Conroy


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Loretta Salazar Conroy Obituary
Loretta Salazar Conroy
Sep. 19, 1936 - Mar. 11, 2019
Loretta passed away peacefully and calmly in her sleep in the early morning hours of Wednesday, March 11, 2019. Born in Standardville, Carbon County, Utah to Eudoro and Aurelia Salazar, Loretta lived in Salt Lake City throughout her adult life and was active in skiing, golfing, camping and other outdoor sports.
Loretta is survived by her husband, Earl Conroy; one sister, Virginia Salazar of Salt Lake City; one brother, Theodore Salazar of Reston, Virginia; and several nieces and nephews. Loretta was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Olympia Perea; two brothers Phil and Sam Salazar.
Funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday, March 21 at 11:00 AM St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1375 East Spring Lane, Holladay, UT. A reception will be hosted at the church following funeral services.
Share your photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 17, 2019
