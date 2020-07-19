Loretta Williams
1931 - 2020
Our devoted wife, mother and grandparent, Loretta Williams passed away on July 14, 2020 in Draper, UT. She was born on January 24, 1931 to Emmitt and Vada McManus McCurley in Pauls Valley OK. She married Curtis Loyd Williams on June 3, 1948. Together they have 2 sons.
Loretta enjoyed traveling and collecting items from each destination and sharing them. She was a member of the Church of Christ. She volunteered at church and other organizations such as Meals on Wheels. She was the "guiding light" for her immediate family and was gracious to all. She often stated, "I am so appreciative and blessed by God to have a wonderful husband and beautiful life!"
She is survived by her husband Curtis, sons Rod (Lisa) and Gregg (Pam), grandson Jacob, sister Retha Livingston, and brother John McCurley. Preceded in death by her parents, brothers Frankie "Sunny" McCurley and Alton Ray "Tuffy" McCurley.
Graveside services will be held at 12:00 noon on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road, Sandy, UT. Please leave a thought or memory at larkincares.com
.