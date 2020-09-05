1/1
Lori Ann Christian Chavez
1953 - 2020
Lori Ann Christian Chavez
1953 ~ 2020
Lori Ann Christian Chavez passed away on August 20th, 2020 at her home in Holladay, Utah, after fighting a difficult battle with cancer. Lori was born on March 5, 1953 in Ogden, Utah. She was adopted by her loving parents Nona Larson and Clair R. Larson. Lori is survived by her husband, Dennis; and her children: Michelle, Gary, Wade (Sara), Katy (Van), Natalie (Kennie), Erica, Dennis Jr. (Amanda), Max and Leo; her grandchildren: Jessika, Kenedi, Ellie, Mikey, Tony and Annabelle. She is also survived by her faithful corgi companions Nunzio Joe and Blue Bayou. A Celebration of Lori's Life will be held at Murray Park on Thursday, September 10th at 10:00 AM. For a complete obituary or to leave condolences visit www.MemorialUtah.com.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
