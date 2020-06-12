Lori Ann Woodward Clayburn
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lori's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lori Clayburn
1956 ~ 2020
Lori Ann Woodward Clayburn, born July 9, 1956. Passed away June 9, 2020 after fighting cancer valiantly for over 11 years. There will be a viewing held Sunday June 14, 2020 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 8950 South 1300 West, West Jordan, Utah. The funeral service will be held on Monday June 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the same location. The family would appreciate it if those attending the funeral would bring a mask to wear and respect the guidelines set in place for safe socialization in these times. To leave condolences and to view full obituary, go to www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Send Flowers
JUN
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 11, 2020
Whispering Love Arrangement - BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved