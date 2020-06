Lori Clayburn1956 ~ 2020Lori Ann Woodward Clayburn, born July 9, 1956. Passed away June 9, 2020 after fighting cancer valiantly for over 11 years. There will be a viewing held Sunday June 14, 2020 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 8950 South 1300 West, West Jordan, Utah. The funeral service will be held on Monday June 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the same location. The family would appreciate it if those attending the funeral would bring a mask to wear and respect the guidelines set in place for safe socialization in these times. To leave condolences and to view full obituary, go to www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com