1964 ~ 2020
Our sweet Daughter, Sister and Aunt passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, April 25, 2020 after a short but valiant battle with cancer.
Lori was born on December 8, 1964 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Michael and Lois Shaeffer. She was a member of the LDS church and had a very strong testimony and lived her life, graciously giving to and helping others. She graduated from Taylorsville High School in 1982 then attended Ricks College and BYU. She worked for Sears Roebuck & Co. for over 20 years in the shipping/receiving dept. where she made many friends that became like family. She then went to work as a graphic artist for Graffic Traffic, where she was able to use her amazing talent for drawing and artwork. Lori was a very talented and creative artist; always making homemade cards, wrapping paper, signs and banners for various occasions, for family and friends. Lori also had a great love for nature. She cherished all the years being involved with Girls Camp for the youth in her ward, where she was given the nickname, 'Wor' as a youth, herself… for the strong, Warrior she was. Her thoughtfulness and support for those around her will always be remembered and cherished. She was a great example for her family by always showing support for everything and anything anyone was involved with, especially events that involved her nieces and nephews. She never missed a birthday party, family bbq, sports competition or recital. She was our constant… and for this, we were all truly blessed to have her in our lives.
Lori is survived by her parents, Michael and Lois Shaeffer of Taylorsville, brother Bart (Karen) Shaeffer of West Jordan, sister Lisa (Bret) Whetman of West Jordan, sister Christine Hansen of Taylorsville and many nieces and nephews that will miss their "Aunt Wori". She is preceeded in death by her niece, Whitney Whetman and her grandmother Evelyn Shaeffer, who we know are so happy to have her with them again!
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 3, 2020