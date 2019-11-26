Home

Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
(801) 255-7151
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sandy Hidden Valley Stake Center
1450 Raddon Rd.
Service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Sandy Hidden Valley Stake Center
1450 Raddon Rd.
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Sandy Hidden Valley Stake Center
1450 Raddon Rd.
Lori Robinson


1954 - 2019
Lori Robinson Obituary
Lori Robinson
March 3, 1954-Nov. 22, 2019
Our sweet, beloved Lori passed away in her sleep with her husband by her side. She was a kind, gentle soul, an endlessly patient, wise, understanding, happy and loving mother, wife and friend. Over the years friends and family marveled that they never saw her get angry. Her neighborhood and ward rallied around her for the duration of her two-year fight with cancer in a remarkable display of love. She was an avid snow skier, and in her 60s still slalom skied behind the family boat. The daughter of Eugene and Ruth Peterson, Lori attended Hillcrest High. She graduated magna cum laude from Utah State with b.s and master's degrees in child psychology, earning all A's and two B's in six years of college. She worked as a child psychologist in the school system for 40 years and helped hundreds of kids. She was often approached in restaurants and other public places by grateful parents, some of them in tears. She married Doug Robinson in 1981 and they raised three children in Draper. Lori was active in the Church of Jesus Christ and served as president of all three church organizations -- primary, young women and relief society. Even when she was on chemo, she was doing church service. She took up painting later in life and produced many beautiful oil paintings, which hang in the family home. When she wasn't with her husband, children and grandchildren, she was doing something for them. She is survived by her three children, Preston (Jen), Collin (Jenna), Carly (Cole); grandchildren, Myla, Abbey, Kellen, Oliver, Claire and Brooks. In her final days, she lamented that she would have to leave them. The viewing will be Friday night, Nov. 29 from 6-8 pm, and the funeral starts at 11 am on Saturday, Nov. 30 in the Sandy Hidden Valley Stake Center (1450 Raddon Rd.), with a viewing one hour prior to services. www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 26, 2019
