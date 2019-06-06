Home

Virgin Valley Mortuary - Mesquite
320 East Old Mill Rd.
Mesquite, NV 89027
(702)346-6060
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
at her home
More Obituaries for Lori Kennedy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lori Ruth Kennedy


1955 - 2019
Lori Ruth Kennedy Obituary
Lori Ruth Kennedy
1955 ~ 2019
Adored mother, grandmother, and friend, Lori R. Kennedy, 64, passed away unexpectedly May 25, 2019 in Mesquite, NV, surrounded by her loving family. Lori was born on May 22, 1955 in Murray, UT to Charles and Ruth Meyer.
Lori loved to love! Family was everything to her. Knowing Lori meant you were an immediate member of her family. She was a dedicated mother and grandmother to all. She treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. Lori loved to entertain and take over the kitchen. Cooking and hosting were more than a talent, it was her passion. Lori had a green thumb and loved spending time in her yard. she was a tradition keeper and we all promise to keep them going to make her proud. Lori had a playful and vivacious personality, and always made everyone around her laugh.
Lori is survived by her two sons; Jason Baird of Salt Lake City, UT and Jacob (Lindsie) Baird of Mesquite, NV, her grandchildren; Demi Baird, Autstin Baird, Jacob Baird, JR., Isabella Baird, Jaxon Baird, Corbin Baird, Gavyn Baird, and Charlie Baird, her siblings; Susan (David) Meyer Sandstrom, Karen Meyer Geertgens, Jane (Brad) Meyer Timmins, and John (Deanna) Meyer. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, her parents, and her siblings; Cathy Meyer Ballinger and David Meyer.
A Celebration of Life will beheld at her home on Saturday, June 29, 2019 between 12:00-3:00 p.m. MST. The family invites you to leave a message or memory in their Guest Book at www.virginvalleymortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from June 6 to June 9, 2019
